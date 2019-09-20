Home Business

The decision to slash corporate tax rate to awaken animal spirits in the economy: India Inc

This move indicates that the government is adopting a tax stimulus route rather than using higher government spending route to help the recovery process of the economy, CII President said.

Published: 20th September 2019 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press meet in New Delhi . (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government's decision to slash the corporate tax rate for companies will boost investors sentiments, encourage manufacturing and awaken animal spirits in the economy, as per India inc.

CII President Vikram Kirloskar said the cut in corporate tax from 30 per cent to 22 per cent without exemptions has been a long-standing demand of industry and is an unprecedented and bold move by the government.

ALSO READ: Highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's tax rate cut announcement 

"The Finance Minister's mega-corporate tax stimulus is a major move to boost investors sentiments, encourage manufacturing and awaken animal spirits in the economy," he said in a statement.

This move also indicates that the government is adopting a tax stimulus route rather than using higher government spending route to help the recovery process of the economy, Kirloskar added.

"Coming just ahead of the festive season, there could not have been better news as the entire country gets ready to celebrate," he said.

ALSO READ: Industry, market cheer slashing of corporate tax rate

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Panaji on Friday slashed the tax rate for companies by almost 10 percentage points to 25.17 per cent and offered a lower rate to 17.01 per cent for new manufacturing firms to boost the economic growth rate from a six-year low by incentivising investments to help create jobs.

Sharing similar views, Ficci said that these announcements will give a major boost to the "animal spirits" of corporate India and will reinvigorate the manufacturing sector that has been going through a difficult phase of late.

With the kind of corporate tax rate cuts announced, India now becomes a competitive market in the region with our rates similar to those prevailing in the ASEAN countries, it added.

ALSO READ: USD 1 billion savings seen for firms on India buyback tax exemption

FICCI is sure that this trigger will lead to a virtuous cycle of investments, growth and higher employment, the industry body said.

"The additional measures announced to stabilise the flow of funds to the capital markets by not applying the enhanced rate of surcharge on capital gains arising from sale of equity shares and units of equity funds is another major positive," it said.

Property brokerage Investor Clinic's group firm Home and Soul's CEO Sakshi Katiyal said the announcement will boost the sentiments of the corporate sector.

"Reduction of corporate tax will bring in overall positivity and growth at the grass-root level. I believe that the industry will utilise this gift in the most judicious way, and help boost the economy in turn," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tax rate cut corporate tax Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp