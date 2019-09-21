Home Business

Corporate tax reforms: Boom or bubble? Jury is out with fiscal number crunching

Most economists felt that while the move would give a supply-side boost to investment, it would not address the real concern of slow demand afflicting the economy.

Published: 21st September 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference ahead of the 37th meeting of the GST Council in Panaji Friday September 20, 2019. | PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference ahead of the 37th meeting of the GST Council in Panaji Friday September 20, 2019. | PTI

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury & Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD: While the big-bang corporate tax reforms cheered India Inc and markets, many top economists wondered whether these would reverse the slowdown in the economy, while other analysts warned of the fiscal deficit ballooning.

Most economists felt that while the move would give a supply-side boost to investment, it would not address the real concern of slow demand afflicting the economy.

“I won’t say it is too late, but perhaps too little … It is a welcome supply-side measure, it is a good reform, but to expect it to work miracles is perhaps too much as the problem we are facing is demand side,” said Prof Govinda M Rao, former Member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.

India’s GDP grew by just 5% in the April-June 2019, its slowest quarterly expansion in seven years. The country’s passenger vehicle sales had contracted 32% in August.

ALSO READ | Tax cut set to boost Ind Inc earnings, but not investments in the short term

Consumer goods companies also reported worsening sales on weak consumer demand.

“Had the huge sum being foregone in taxes been used to increase the income of the lower-income group, the money multiplier effects would have worked and demand would have been boosted considerably. Raising corporate incomes may result in savings, but may not result in any immediate investment upside,” said Pronab Sen, former chairman, National Statistical Commission.   

Traditionally, demand-side weaknesses are addressed by either an expenditure push by the government, which creates new jobs and thus new demand or by cutting personal income taxes to put more money into the pockets of spenders.

ALSO READ | US corporate sector hails India's move to slash income tax rate for companies

“Today’s announcement has to be backed up by front-loading spending on infrastructure and perhaps a more direct stimuli to demand,” said N R Bhanumurthy of the National Institute of Public Policy and Finance.

The country’s fiscal deficit is also expected to surge 70 basis points to 4% of the GDP.  In the absence of expenditure cuts, deficit could even spike to 4.1% of GDP. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Corporate Tax Reforms Corporate Tax Cut Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp