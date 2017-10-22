Don’t add our names in Tipu Jayanti invite: BJP MPs in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fresh round of controversy is brewing over the Tipu Jayanti celebration in the state with BJP MPs asking the state government to keep them out of the November 10 event and to not even include their names in the invites.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Ananth Kumar Hegde and MP Shobha Karandlaje have written to the state government asking it not to mention their names in the invites. Hegde represents Uttara Kannada in the Lok Sabha. Hegde, who is known for his hardline Hindutva views, has called Tipu a brutal killer and termed the celebration as shameful. Karandlaje questioned the need for celebrating the event as the Muslim ruler was anti-Hindu.

Ananth Kumar Hegde

“Conveyed #KarnatakaGovt NOT to invite me to shameful event of glorifying a person known as brutal killer, wretched fanatic and mass rapist,” Hegde tweeted. Many BJP leaders including Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi and Mysore MP Prathap Simha have backed Hegde and Karandlaje. “This will be the last Tippu Jayanti celebrations as people will bundle out Congress in the state,’’ Simha said.

BJP has been opposing the Tipu Jayanti celebration an official event. Two years ago, when the even was organised for the first time, it had led to violent protests resulting in the death of one person in Kodagu.

Reacting to Hegde’s request to not invite him for the Tipu Jayanti celebrations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it was unbecoming of a Union minister to act in such a way. He said, “It is not right, he has made it into a political issue. Tipu fought four wars against the British.”

The CM added that as per protocol, the invitations will be sent to all Central and state leaders and that it is up to Hegde to either attend the event or boycott it. KPCC Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao hit back at the BJP leaders. “BJP always opposed Tipu Jayanti celebrations. Tomorrow, they will ask us to demolish Taj Mahal or the Red Fort. Can we listen to them?’’ he questioned. “BJP doesn’t have any other agenda, especially after Modi’s development schemes flopped. That is the reason they are politicising Tipu Jayanti.’’