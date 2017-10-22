Home Cities Bengaluru

Don’t add our names in Tipu Jayanti invite: BJP MPs in Karnataka

A fresh round of controversy is brewing over the Tipu Jayanti celebration in the state with BJP MPs asking the state government to keep them out of the November 10 event.

Published: 22nd October 2017 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2017 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Tipu Sultan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fresh round of controversy is brewing over the Tipu Jayanti celebration in the state with BJP MPs asking the state government to keep them out of the November 10 event and to not even include their names in the invites.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Ananth Kumar Hegde and MP Shobha Karandlaje have written to the state government asking it not to mention their names in the invites. Hegde represents Uttara Kannada in the Lok Sabha. Hegde, who is known for his hardline Hindutva views, has called Tipu a brutal killer and termed the celebration as shameful. Karandlaje questioned the need for celebrating the event as the Muslim ruler was anti-Hindu.

Ananth Kumar Hegde

“Conveyed #KarnatakaGovt NOT to invite me to shameful event of glorifying a person known as brutal killer, wretched fanatic and mass rapist,” Hegde tweeted. Many BJP leaders including Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi and Mysore MP Prathap Simha have backed Hegde and Karandlaje. “This will be the last Tippu Jayanti celebrations as people will bundle out Congress in the state,’’ Simha said.

BJP has been opposing the Tipu Jayanti celebration an official event. Two years ago, when the even was organised for the first time, it had led to violent protests resulting in the death of one person in Kodagu.
Reacting to Hegde’s request to not invite him for the Tipu Jayanti celebrations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it was unbecoming of a Union minister to act in such a way. He said, “It is not right, he has made it into a political issue. Tipu fought four wars against the British.”

The CM added that as per protocol, the invitations will be sent to all Central and state leaders and that it is up to Hegde to either attend the event or boycott it. KPCC Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao hit back at the BJP leaders. “BJP always opposed Tipu Jayanti celebrations. Tomorrow, they will ask us to demolish Taj Mahal or the Red Fort. Can we listen to them?’’ he questioned. “BJP doesn’t have any other agenda, especially after Modi’s development schemes flopped. That is the reason they are politicising Tipu Jayanti.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Tipu Jayanti Tipu Ananth Kumar Hegde

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp