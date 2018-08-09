Home Cities Bengaluru

Department of Collegiate Education goes to police over college land encroachment by Bhavana Ramanna's arts foundation

Department of Collegiate Education officials say that they will wait till Thursday and file an FIR against the actress for encroaching upon the college land and building an illegal structure.

Published: 09th August 2018

The open-air theatre, construction of which is under way | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Collegiate Education has filed a police complaint against an arts foundation run by popular Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna.

In the complaint, in-charge principal of Government Arts College located on Post Office Road, who is also director of the department of Collegiate Education stated: “The actress is having an illegal structure constructed in the college ground. The college requests for police protection of its staff and students, and also appeals to authorities to have its premises vacated.”

Director of Department of Collegiate Education, Malleswaram, said, “Despite a notice being issued to the actress and the trust run by her to stop the construction, they came on Wednesday afternoon and tried to have some work done. Following this, we approached the police and filed a complaint.”

Recently, The New Indian Express reported about of how the college ground was being encroached upon by a private trust’s project.

Department of Collegiate Education officials say that they will wait till Thursday and file an FIR against the actress for encroaching upon the college land and building an illegal structure.

