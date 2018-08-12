Home Cities Bengaluru

Independence Day flower show: Expect traffic jam around Lalbagh today

A cab pick up and drop off point has also been arranged at the HOPCOMS area on Dr Marigowda Road.

Published: 12th August 2018 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

The theme for this year's flower show pays tributes to the Indian Defence (EPS | Pandarinath B)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are planning to travel to Lalbagh or its surrounding areas on Sunday, be prepared to face traffic jams as a large number of people are expected to visit the garden for the annual Independence Day flower show being organised at the Glass House inside Lalbagh.

This year, the Horticulture Department officials are expecting the footfalls to break previous years’ records as the show has generated at least `67 lakh till Friday since it started on August 4. In order to prepare for the weekend, the traffic police has put in place certain restrictions. A cab pick up and drop off point has also been arranged at the HOPCOMS area on Dr Marigowda Road.

Diversion of Vehicles

Vehicles coming from Bharath junction and from Poornima junction going towards Dr Mari Gowda Road should move on H Siddaiah Road - KH Junction - Wilson Garden Main Road - 12th Cross and join Dr Mari Gowda Road
Parking restriction
Dr Mari Gowda Road - Lalbagh Main Gate to Nimhans Hospital (both sides)
KH Road - KH Circle to Shanthinagar Junction,(both sides)  
Lalbagh Road - Subbaiah Circle to Lalbagh Main Gate
Siddaiah Road - from Urvashi Jn to Wilson Garden 12th Cross
Both Sides of BTS Road  and Krumbigal Road
T Mariyappa Road - from Siddapura Jn to Ashoka Pillar(both sides)
Parking available at
For two-wheelers - AI-Ameen College grounds located between Lalbagh Main Gate and KH Circle
500 Cars and 2,000 two-wheelers can be parked at Multi-Storey Car Parking area at Shanthinagar BMTC depot

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lalbagh Bengaluru traffic Independence Day flower show Lalbagh Flower Show

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual