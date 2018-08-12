Independence Day flower show: Expect traffic jam around Lalbagh today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are planning to travel to Lalbagh or its surrounding areas on Sunday, be prepared to face traffic jams as a large number of people are expected to visit the garden for the annual Independence Day flower show being organised at the Glass House inside Lalbagh.

This year, the Horticulture Department officials are expecting the footfalls to break previous years’ records as the show has generated at least `67 lakh till Friday since it started on August 4. In order to prepare for the weekend, the traffic police has put in place certain restrictions. A cab pick up and drop off point has also been arranged at the HOPCOMS area on Dr Marigowda Road.

Diversion of Vehicles



Vehicles coming from Bharath junction and from Poornima junction going towards Dr Mari Gowda Road should move on H Siddaiah Road - KH Junction - Wilson Garden Main Road - 12th Cross and join Dr Mari Gowda Road

Parking restriction

Dr Mari Gowda Road - Lalbagh Main Gate to Nimhans Hospital (both sides)

KH Road - KH Circle to Shanthinagar Junction,(both sides)

Lalbagh Road - Subbaiah Circle to Lalbagh Main Gate

Siddaiah Road - from Urvashi Jn to Wilson Garden 12th Cross

Both Sides of BTS Road and Krumbigal Road

T Mariyappa Road - from Siddapura Jn to Ashoka Pillar(both sides)

Parking available at

For two-wheelers - AI-Ameen College grounds located between Lalbagh Main Gate and KH Circle

500 Cars and 2,000 two-wheelers can be parked at Multi-Storey Car Parking area at Shanthinagar BMTC depot