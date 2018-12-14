Bengaluru Metro Purple Line to be shut for repairs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to the ongoing restoration work on the concrete beam supporting the rail tracks at Trinity Metro station, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) will affect a shutdown in operations between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli either this weekend (December 16-17) or the next (December 23-24). Trains won’t run on this portion of the Purple Line, which covers Baiyappanahalli, Indiranagar, Swami Vivekananda Road, Halasuru, Trinity and MG Road stations.

READ| Honeycomb gaps on beam stopped Bengaluru Metro in its tracks

This 6.7km portion of the East-West Corridor was the first Metro line here to be declared open for commercial operations on October 20, 2011. Trains along this portion began operations late on Thursday (7 am). It may have a delayed run even on Friday, depending on the work being carried out through the night near Trinity Metro station. Operations between MG Road and Mysuru Road will continue as usual.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told TNIE that work to restore the concrete beam to its previous state are on in full swing. “There is a process of grouting that needs to be followed. We need to pump in adhesive solutions and chemicals to ensure that all gaps on the beam are closed. The curing process will take 30 to 36 hours. So we will have to effect a shutdown in operations then.” An action plan will be readied shortly with the help of experts, he added.

READ| Bengaluru metro mulls running last train at 12 am, revising Sunday timings

BMRCL chief public relations officer Y L Chavan said, “This is the first time we are facing this kind of problem. Experts from the Indian Institute of Science and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation are arriving tomorrow (Friday) to guide us in the restoration process.”

No problem in Baiyappanahalli

Rubbishing rumours of a major crack on the rail tracks near Baiyappanahalli, chief public relations officer of BMRCL Y L Chavan said, “These are structural joints that bind structures together. They are present throughout our network.” Due to panic spread since Wednesday, some were taking pictures and posting them on social media and WhatsApp groups. “It is wrong information, “ he said. “The ridership did not suffer due to the temporary stoppage of trains. Metro registered 3.88 lakh commuters on Wednesday.”

STRENGTHENING OF CONCRETE BEAM BEING DONE

Explaining the work being undertaken on pier 155, Chavan said that due to the appearance of air voids similar to the gaps on a honeycomb in the beam, the portion had slipped. The beam absorbs vibrations caused by running of trains. “We are filling the gaps and strengthening the segment so that it goes back to its previous position. It is a fault, so we are rectifying it,” he said.