Bengaluru cops await forensic, medical reports of kids who died of asphyxiation

The incident took place on Sunday morning in their small rented house on Basapura main road when their mother locked the door and windows, before leaving for work.

Published: 14th November 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Electronic City police, probing the accident that led to the deaths of two children by asphyxiation in their house when a fire broke out, are waiting for the forensic and histopathology (microscopic examination of tissue to study a condition in detail) reports to establish the precise cause of death of the children, Sajan (5) and Lakshmi (2).

The incident took place on Sunday morning in their small rented house on Basapura main road when their mother locked the door and windows, before leaving for work, to prevent the kids from stepping out in her absence. The grief-stricken parents still recovering from the shock.

A senior police officer said that after examining the spot the police and forensic experts found pieces of cloth, attached to the bed, completely burned, which may have caused thick smoke that suffocated the children. However, the bed was partially burnt.

During the postmortem, the doctor had found that the children’s lungs were filled with smoke.
Anil Kumar R, the landlord of the house, told The New Indian Express that the kids were very active and it was routine for their parents, Devendra and Roopasi, who hail from Nepal, to lock their children inside when they left for work.

“It is unfortunate that the kids met such a tragic end. I still remember both the kids playing in the compound,” he said.

On Sunday, around 10.30 am, Devendra, who works as a security guard, and Roopasi, a domestic help, had gone to work, and they had locked the door and windows to keep their kids out of harm’s way.  It is suspected that soon after Roopasi left, Sajan may have lit a matchstick causing the mattress to catch fire.

