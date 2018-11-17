Woman’s chain snatched at Bengaluru wedding hall

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman who had come from Andhra Pradesh to attend a relative’s wedding in Malleswaram became a victim of chain-snatching on Wednesday. Nirmala and a relative of hers were standing near the elevator in the basement of Rejoiz wedding hall, when the chain-snatcher struck.

A CCTV clipping shows Nirmala looking at her mobile and talking to another relative, while another elderly man can be seen standing there waiting for the lift. A man wearing a black jacket and cap is seen walking towards the lift entrance, and he then goes to stand behind Nirmala. As the other three persons stand there unsuspectingly, the culprit pulls the chain, pushes the elderly man and rushes out of the wedding hall.

Nirmala and the elderly man can be seen running behind him. The culprit, however, escaped.