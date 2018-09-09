Aero India 2019: Bengaluru cheers prestigious air show will stay

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The announcement by the Union government on Saturday that Bengaluru will continue to be the venue for Aero India brought cheer to thousands of aviation enthusiasts, who will now get another chance to view flying and static display at the air show. In the past few weeks, the prospect of the popular air show being shifted out of Bengaluru, where it has been held since 1996, had resulted in several campaigns, including a signature campaign at two prominent colleges, to convince the government not to change the venue.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the 12th edition of the show will be held between February 20 and 24. “We are excited with the decision as we have been regulars at Aero India since we shifted to Bengaluru in 2010. The event has become synonymous with brand Bengaluru and it would have been a pity to see it leave the city,” said Subrata Chatterjee, a resident of Whitefield.

The biennial air show, which has some eye-catching flight displays by aerobats, fighter jets and other planes, is a huge hit among people who throng to the Yelahanka Air Force Station for every show with some returning on all days.

The fascination with the show is not just among those who come to watch the flying display. “We entered the static display section last year and managed to get a close glimpse of the Light Combat Helicopter as well as the Rafale that was parked at the station. My children are very interested in military hardware and planes and they had the time of their life,” said Bharath Babu, a resident of Yeshwantpur.

However, for those who live in and around the air force station, the air show will mean five days of confusing traffic and long delays. “The air show has been held here more than 10 times and traffic jams have become a nightmare to deal with in the past few years. With most work on the airport road completed, I hope that this time around the traffic will be managed better by the police,” said Rishi Singh, a resident of Yelahanka.