Anxiety can stem from OCD

Dr Naveen Jayaram By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I am sufferings from OCD and I am taking pexep 37.5 mg and fluvoxin cr 50 mg but I repeat sentences while reading. Is the dosage enough?

OCD is a condition characterised by recurrent intrusive thoughts and compulsive behaviours. There are eight to nine medications available to treat OCD. Optimum dose for improvement will be decided by your psychiatrist based on the side effects. If you are still experiencing distressing thoughts, you need a dosage review. Consult your psychiatrist.

My wife has been diagnosed with OCD one and half years back. She has anxiety and always thinks about past incidents and is always feeling guilty. She has palpitation and feels weak and guilty in front of relatives. Is there a solution?

In OCD thoughts come to the mind automatically, and it is very tough to stop the thoughts. These excessive thoughts can cause feelings of guilt and anxiety. Kindly consult a doctor. She can be treated either with medications or Cognitive Behavioural Therapy. She can definitely improve from the condition.

I suffer from severe anxiety and OCD and was on Fludac 60 mg,40 mg in mornings and 20 mg in evenings with zapiz on sos basis. Since I relocated, I consulted a doctor who prescribed fluvoxcin cr 100mg,50 in morning and 50 in evening and buspin,10 mg, three times a day. My condition was alright for seven to eight weeks but on visiting the doctor he suggested to increase the dosage. I had to take zapiz every day, have moved back to 100 mg, but my condition is not steady, and keeps on fluctuating a lot.

You are probably on a good dose of fluvoxamine. If you are tolerating it well, you can take up to 200mg. Also you can take CBT sessions to improve the fluctuating symptoms.

The expert is a consultant psychiatrist at Sakra World Hospital