Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: No underpasses yet, barricades greet metro riders

Positioned along with the existing two-foot high yellow barricades, localites are unsure if the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) or the BBMP has erected them.

Published: 25th September 2018 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

Absence of underpass has people taking short cuts to reach stations . (Photo| Pandarinath B/EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just opposite the Nagasandra Metro station on the Tumakuru Highway, a five-foot-tall barricade with spikes on top of it, greets pedestrians ready to brave oncoming traffic to jaywalk across the road. These new brown barricades have been erected opposite the station. The intention being to deter public on the other side from dashing across the highway.

Positioned along with the existing two-foot high yellow barricades, localites are unsure if the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) or the BBMP has erected them. But what some are sure about is that nothing would deter them from taking a short cut to reach the station across. One of the small gaps in the barricade has been manually enlarged a few days ago such that one person can squeeze through it. Now, many have begun to use it.

READ| Steps for better access to Bengaluru Metro stations discussed

Apart from the Nagasandra Station, Jalahalli and Dasarahalli Metro stations comprise this Reach 3B of the Namma Metro line, inaugurated on May 1, 2015. At the time of launch, BMRCL assured underpasses for pedestrians. Jalahalli was left out of its plans as the then Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA wanted to construct a subway on his own there.

An initial delay in calling tenders was due to technical issues in acquiring 43.63 square-metres of land in Nagasandra and 141 square-metres in Dasarahalli from the National Highway Authority of India. However, since then a series of tenders have been called but no progress has been made. Asked about it, BMRCL general manager of Finance and Taxation, UA Vasanth Rao, said, “There was no response to our earlier tenders in this connection. We have called for another round of tenders a week ago.”

In the meantime, pedestrians continue their dangerous acrobatics. A Foot Over Bridge (FOB) exists 400 metres to the right of the station, but most commuters are not  inclined to walk the distance. This reporter caught up with a few people braving traffic to cross over. T Tejas Gowda, a 22-year-old accounts collection executive in a private firm, told City Express, “I know it is wrong. But someone asked me to come over urgently to collect the amount due to my company. So I decided to rush through.”

H Thippeswamy, a senior citizen, said, “This is such a dangerous road. Due to my age, I walk some distance and try to cross the road at the end. You cannot expect youngsters to do the same. The government needs to do something here on a priority.I have seen a few fall down. If anyone suffers a serious injury, there is no one around to help as everyone is in a hurry on this road.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru metro Nagasandra Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?