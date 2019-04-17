Educational qualification to criminal cases: All you need to know about every candidate contesting from Bengaluru Central Constituency

By Online Desk

An estimated 2.43 crore voters across Karnataka are expected to cast their vote in 14 of 28 constituencies that are scheduled to go for polls in phase two of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In Bengaluru, which has three parliamentary seats, the BJP and Congress are locked in straight contests. 22 candidates will battle with each other to capture the key constituency of Bengaluru Central.

The Bengaluru Central constituency will be a triangular contest between sitting MP PC Mohan (BJP), Rizwan Arshad (Congress) and film star Prakash Raj, who is contesting as an independent candidate.

It is a known fact that PC Mohan will have a face-off with Rizwan Arshad for the second time in the same constituency.

Rizwan Arshad, a sitting MLC, was picked up by the Congress for Bangaluru Central Lok Sabha seat, for being a young articulate leader who had caught the party chief’s attention. The fact that Bangalore Central has a large minority vote bank was the obvious reason behind the choice.

Rizwan is backed by cabinet minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, who quit the JD(S) and joined the Congress. He also enjoys the support of Shantinagar MLA N A Haris, Sarvagnanagar MLA K J George, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and former CM Siddaramaiah, and of course, the JD(S).

The bigger challenge for the Congress and BJP candidate is independent candidate Prakash Raj. The talented film star has been vocally fighting PM Modi and started campaigning months before elections were declared.

So it will be an interesting battle between the heavyweights in addition to the other independent candidates and regional parties in the fray.

(With inputs from ENS)