Educational qualification to criminal cases: All you need to know about every candidate contesting from Bengaluru North Constituency

With less than 24 hours left for phase two of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, an estimated 2.43 crore voters across Karnataka are expected to cast their vote in 14 of 28 constituencies.

"Elaborate arrangements have been made across the state's central and southern regions for free and fair polling in 30,164 booths spread over 14 parliamentary seats from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. amid tight security," state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar.

In Bengaluru, which has three parliamentary seats, the BJP and Congress are locked in straight contests. 31 candidates have entered the fray to battle for the all-important Bengaluru North Constituency.

Sitting MP and Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda will be hoping to retain the seat that will witness nearly 20 Independent candidates contesting against in addition to Congress and other regional parties.

A few weeks back, there were speculations that former PM and JDS stalwart HD Deve Gowda might contest from Bengaluru North Constituency. When Deve Gowda opted to fight from Tumakuru, JDS's alliance partner Congress choose to field its state minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

The Bengaluru North Constituency will witness candidates from different walks of life contesting to win the election. Here is the complete list of candidates and the complete details about them.

