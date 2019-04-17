Home Cities Bengaluru

Educational qualification to criminal cases: All you need to know about every candidate contesting from Bengaluru North Constituency

The Bengaluru North Constituency will witness candidates from different walks of life contesting to win the election.

Published: 17th April 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Online Desk

With less than 24 hours left for phase two of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, an estimated 2.43 crore voters across Karnataka are expected to cast their vote in 14 of 28 constituencies.

"Elaborate arrangements have been made across the state's central and southern regions for free and fair polling in 30,164 booths spread over 14 parliamentary seats from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. amid tight security," state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar.

In Bengaluru, which has three parliamentary seats, the BJP and Congress are locked in straight contests. 31 candidates have entered the fray to battle for the all-important Bengaluru North Constituency.

Sitting MP and Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda will be hoping to retain the seat that will witness nearly 20 Independent candidates contesting against in addition to Congress and other regional parties.

A few weeks back, there were speculations that former PM and JDS stalwart HD Deve Gowda might contest from Bengaluru North Constituency. When Deve Gowda opted to fight from Tumakuru, JDS's alliance partner Congress choose to field its state minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

The Bengaluru North Constituency will witness candidates from different walks of life contesting to win the election. Here is the complete list of candidates and the complete details about them.

ALSO READ: All you need to know about every candidate contesting from Bengaluru South Constituency

ALSO READ: All you need to know about every candidate contesting from Bengaluru Central Constituency​

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru North Constituency Bengaluru North Bengaluru North Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha elections 2019 Indian elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp