Aero India 2019: Shuttler PV Sindhu flies HAL's combat aircraft Tejas

Badminton player PV Sindhu waves from the cockpit of twin-seater - HAL's Light Combat Aircraft LCA Tejas on the 4th day of 12th edition of AERO India 2019 at Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram B N/EPS)

BENGALURU: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu took a flight in HAL’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas at the Bengaluru Air Show on Saturday.

Terming the opportunity to fly Tejas as a “great experience”, the 23-year-old said that she is really "honoured." 

“It was definitely a great experience, great opportunity and I am really honoured. The captain showed me like all the stunts-how it is and what it is- so definitely a great opportunity,” Sindhu told reporters after the sortie. 

Talking about the aircraft, the Olympics Silver medallist said, “Tejas, we all know, is the real hero so definitely a great pleasure for me.”

The Bengaluru Air Show is observing Women's Day today. "They have given me this opportunity to fly Tejas. It is a great day for me and I will definitely remember this," Sindhu said. 

Earlier, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had flown the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) during the ongoing show at Air Force Station at Yelahanka.

