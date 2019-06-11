Home Cities Bengaluru

IMA Jewellery scam: More than 3,000 complaints by teary-eyed investors

On Monday, several people gathered outside the IMA jewels office could be seen teary-eyed, as they lost hope of getting their hard earned money back.

Published: 11th June 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Nazir, a resident of KG Halli, shows his investment document

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Monday, several people gathered outside the IMA jewels office could be seen teary-eyed, as they lost hope of getting their hard earned money back. They came from across the city as well as from neighbouring districts.

Most of them were women who work in garment factories and private firms. “I had borrowed Rs 2 lakh from my landlord to invest in IMA. My relatives also invested Rs. 9 lakh. We want our money back as we do not have any other source of income,” said Nazir K, a resident of KG Halli. Several investors refused to speak to the media, stating that they had no interest in their names being published.

ALSO READ | Jeweller accuses MLA of spiriting Rs 400 crore in viral suicide-threat audio

About IMA

I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Jewels was launched in 2016 when market sentiment was low and demand for jewellery had dropped. IMA Group of Companies is led by Mohammed Mansoor Khan and its second outlet was launched in Jayanagar in 2018. The firm owns bullion trading facilities, educational academies, healthcare services and a multispeciality hospital, besides hypermarkets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMA Jewels Scam fraud crime bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp