Street vendor who invested Rs 8 lakh in IMA Jewels dies of cardiac arrest 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan left the country, a 54-year-old man, Afzal Pasha, who had invested Rs 8 lakh in IMA Jewels suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday night and succumbed in a private hospital.

Pasha was a street vendor on Commercial Street and had invested the money for himself and three of his family members. The family were residents of Hosaguddadahalli on Mysore Road.

The police said that Pasha had come to his relative's house in Peenya and while discussing the invested money, he collapsed in the hall and was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead due to massive cardiac arrest.

Mohemmed Hanif, Pasha's relative said, "Pasha married off two of his daughters a few years ago and then invested Rs 2 lakh each in the name of his wife Khamrunnisa Seema and two younger daughters in 2017. He was supposed to get the returns in January 2019. But he was asked to wait for a while. Pasha suffered a cardiac arrest due to the shock of losing his hard-earned money".