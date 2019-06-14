Immigration papers reveal IMA Jewels founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan has fled country

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Putting all speculations to an end it is now confirmed that Mohammed Mansoor Khan, managing director of IMA Jewels has actually fled the country. Immigration entry documents from Interior ministry insignia is being circulated the copy of which is available with TNIE.

According to this, he has used the visa to reach Dubai on the 8th of June leaving more than 27,000 investors in the lurch. However, the authenticity of the document could not be confirmed by SIT officials.

Planned in advance

What’s interesting is the fact that according to this document, he has applied for his visa a month in advance which means he knew this was coming.” He has taken ample time to ensure he ‘manages’ his gold and diamond items well in advance and has made proper plans to send his family first and has them left,” said an officer.

It shows that the visa issues dates are May 5, 2019. “The document says he’s fled to UAE,” another investigating official said.

However, the authenticity of the document is also being checked. As per the document his Visa was issued on May 5th and is valid to use until September 15.

The police are now trying to look into M.E.T.T. Travels which is Dubai based, who processed the visa according to this document.

Influential people behind this

SIT is also now looking to dig deep into the fraud. One set of officers are working on getting his phone records both landlines and mobile phones to see to whom the calls have been made.

All bank accounts are being scrutinised carefully to see if money was diverted to any influential people during or pre-elections. They are also allegedly investigating to see if he has made any calls to his employees, relatives or friends here after the escape.

“What was his plan? Was he tipped off? Was this all pre-planned and who helped him? etc is all what we are looking at,” SIT officer said.

Directors being questioned

Meanwhile, all seven directors who are in custody of SIT now are being interrogated. While they claim that they were cheated too and had no idea of Mansoor’s plan to flee.