Fun and fruity

SP Kirthana By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Think summer, think soaring temperatures, sweat-soaked clothes, ice creams, cold drinks and most importantly – mangoes and jackfruits. From biting into lipsmacking raw mango slices topped with salt and chilli powder to gorging on jackfruit fritters, here are a few must-try recipes to make your evening snack more exciting

Mango Yoghurt Popsicles by chef Arti Shroff

Ingredients

Pulp of two mangoes (Alphonso mangoes works best), mango: 1 (finely chopped), hung curd/greek yoghurt: 1 cup, banana: 1, vanilla extract: a few drops, honey: 1 tablespoon

Method

1. Blend the yoghurt, mango pulp, banana, honey and vanilla extract together.

2. Gently stir in the mango pieces. You can do away with the pieces if you want a popsicle with no chunks.

3. Put the mixture into popsicle moulds. If you don’t have a popsicle mould, you can use small paper cups. Pour in the mixture, cover with foil and poke a popsicle stick through the foil and till the bottom of the mixture to hold it into place.

4. Allow it to set overnight. To de-mould, run the mould under the tap for a minute to loosen. Tap on the counter and the popsicle will be all smooth.

Mambazha Puliserri (ripe mango curry) by chef Deepa Narayanan

Ingredients

Mango: 1 (cut into pieces), turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp, salt: 1/2 tsp, water: 1/2 cup, coconut: 1 cup, dried red chillies: 3, raw rice: 1 tsp, coconut oil: 1 tsp, mustard seeds, curry leaves

Method

1) Boil mango, turmeric powder with salt in water. Cook it well and keep it aside.

2) Soak the raw rice in 1/4 cup of water. Grind coconut, dried red chillies and raw rice to paste. Add 1 cup sour curd and mix with the ground paste.

3) Add the paste to the cooked mangoes. Add little jaggery into the mixture and allow it to boil.

4) Heat coconut oil. Add mustard seeds and curry leaves. Pour this on top of the mango curry and serve hot.

(This is a traditional Kerala sweet and sour ripe mango curry served with rice.)

Mango Lassi by chef Jayasakthi Ekambaram

Ingredients

Mango pieces: 1 cup, curd: 1/2 cup, milk: 1/2 cup, sugar: 3 spoons, ice-cubes: 1/2 cup

Method

1) Put all the ingredients in the mixer jar and blend well.

2) Transfer into a glass tumbler and serve cool.

Mango Cheesecake by chef Arti Shroff

Ingredients

Whipped cream: 2 cups, alphonso mango puree: 1 cup, cream cheese: 1 cup, gelatin: 1 tbsp melted into 1/4 cup water, digestive biscuits: 2 cups (powdered), melted butter: 1/2 cup

Method

1. Mix the digestive biscuits and butter together. Press into the bottom of the tin.

2. Melt and let the gelatin cool down.

3. Blend the cream cheese and whipped cream together. Blend in the mango puree and the gelatin too.

4. Pour the mixture into the tin over the biscuit mixture. Allow it to set for six hours or overnight (preferable). Decorate it with sliced mango slices or shaved white chocolate.

5. Cut into slices and serve cold.

Jackfruit Seed Vada by chef Varshni Makkadayar

Ingredients

Chana dal: 1 cup, jackfruit seed: 15 to 20, dried red chilli: 3, fennel: 2 tsp, ginger: a knob, garlic: 5 cloves, curry leaves: a sprig, coriander leaves: a handful (finely chopped), salt to taste

Method

1) Soak chana dal in water for a few hours. Boil jackfruit seed

until mushy.

2) Coarsely grind all the ingredients except jackfruit seeds, coriander leaves and salt.

3) Now, add mushy jackfruit seed, coriander leaves and salt to the coarsely ground mixture. The

vada mixture is now ready.

4) Heat oil in a tawa and fry the mixture like vada or fry it in

an air fryer.

Jackfruit Appam by chef Jayasakthi Ekambaram

Ingredients

Idli rice: 1 cup, jackfruit: 3 pieces, cardamom: 1, jaggery: 3/4 cup, baking soda: 1/2 spoon, salt: 1/4 spoon

Method

1) Soak idli rice for 45 minutes.

2) De-seed the jackfruit and cut it into small pieces.

3) Grind the soaked idli rice with cardamom, fruit pieces and jaggery without adding water. Add baking soda and salt, and mix the batter.

4) Grease the paniyaram pan with ghee. Fill the paniyaram pan with

this fruit mixed batter. Cook the appam in low flame and flip it, and cook the other side. Golden jackfruit appam is ready.