Campaign launched in Bhubaneswar to include 'ahimsa' in Preamble of India

The campaign was launched at a function marking celebration of August Kranti Diwas in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Mahatma Gandhi

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Followers of Mahatma Gandhi in Odisha have launched a signature campaign supporting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's suggestion of incorporating the word "ahimsa" (non-violence) in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

Noted freedom fighter and Padma Sri Bhabani Charan Patnaik was the first person to sign the campaign supporting the Chief Minister's suggestions.

Apart from Bhabani Charan Patnaik, Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik, many Odisha MPs, Minister, MLAs and others participated in the signature campaign which will continue till October 2.

"We have decided to collect signature of at least one lakh people by October 2," said Birupakshya Tripathy, the convener of the campaign.

The issue relating to Chief Minister's suggestion was also raised in the Assembly recently where members cutting across party lines supported it.

Patnaik had made such suggestion while attending the first meeting of National Committee for Commemoration of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, chaired by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 2, 2018.

Patnaik had suggested that the word "ahimsa" (non- violence) be added in the Preamble of the Indian constitution as the "greatest tribute" to Mahatma Gandhi, as the nation plans to celebrate his 150th birth anniversary.

"I believe the greatest tribute India could pay Gandhiji on his 150th anniversary is to include the 'uniquely' Indian ideal of ahimsa, of non-violence, in the Preamble of India's constitution," Patnaik had said.

This will ensure that future generations, not just Indians but people around the world, will be reminded of the profound truth of this principle, Patnaik had said.

