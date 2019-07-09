Home Cities Bhubaneswar

TNIE Bhubaneswar holds campaign for Team India, wishes luck for World Cup

Message boards were set up near Pantaloons Mall, Bhawani Mall and Khimji Jewellers in Bhubaneswar where fans conveyed best wishes like “Bleed blue” and “Cup jeet ke aao”.

Published: 09th July 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 11:26 AM

Participants at the signature campaign of TNIE to support Team India which plays NZ in the semifinal, near Bhawani Mall in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bleeding Blue, hundreds of fans on Monday came forward to send their best wishes to Team India through The New Indian Express’ signature campaign in the City for India’s victory in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand on Tuesday.

“Proud of team India, World Cup coming home. All the very best,” wrote one of the fans Dibyaleena Das. Others cheered for their favourite players like MS Dhoni by writing their names on the message boards.
“Indian team has displayed a promising performance in batting, bowling and fielding.

The team is a favourite as the fitness level of all the players is excellent,” a private firm employee Sanjeeb Kumar Dash said.

Another fan, Hansita Behera, called the players ‘champions’ and wished them luck.

“India is a favourite as the openers are performing well. This apart, the team has a fifth bowler and all-rounders,” Akikur Rahim Khan said.

He also pitched for Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in playing XI in place of Kedar Jadhav in the semi-finals against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

