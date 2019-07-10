Home Cities Bhubaneswar

India-Kiwis clash: Wishes pour in from fans through TNIE 

The  New Indian Express signature campaign, was launched on July 8, will continue and move to campuses of major educational institutions across Bhubaneswar. 

Participants at the signature campaign of TNIE to support Team India for the cricket World Cup, at IG Park in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Fans in huge numbers turned up to send their wishes to Team India through The New Indian Express signature campaign in the city for victory in the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday.

With message boards set up near Forest Park, Indira Gandhi Park, Ekamra Park and Mukherjee Park here, people across age groups came up to pen their messages to Virat Kohli and his boys. The message boards, which were put up near popular parks early in the morning, were filled in no time. 

“India is a favourite as all the players are playing as a team. I expect the Men in Blue will win against New Zealand,” said a fan Ajit Kumar. Several fans wished the team with messages like ‘all the best Mahi and Virat’, ‘Team India for ICC World Cup’ and ‘best wishes MSD’ among others.

The fans also said India has a very good chance to reach the final as they are not facing a fierce opponent like England in the semifinal clash.

A number of celebrities also took the opportunity to wish Team India. Popular Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra and Manoj Mishra sent video messages through The New Indian Express to the team.

The campaign, which was launched on Monday, will continue and move to campuses of major educational institutions across the state capital.

