Odisha government draws flak over drought inaction causing farmer suicides

BHUBANESWAR: Opposition BJP and Congress came down heavily on the state government in the Assembly on Thursday over its inaction to tackle the drought-like situation caused due to scanty rainfall in the state which has resulted in farmers’ suicide.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, both the parties demanded a statement from the government in this regard. In response to the demand, Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro asked the government to make a statement on the issue on Friday.



Though a drought-like situation prevailed in at least 15 districts of Odisha, the state government has shown no urgency towards the matter, said Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Naik and added that paddy saplings have turned yellow due to inadequate water. He requested the Speaker to direct Revenue and Disaster Management Minister to inform the House about the ground situation.

Criticising the state government for the worsening situation, leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra alleged that farmers have started committing suicide due to crop failure caused by lack of irrigation.



Mishra said while one farmer in his Assembly segment, Balangir had committed suicide last week, another farmer ending his life had been reported from Bargarh. Two days ago, a farmer’s suicide case was also reported from Balasore district, he said.

Referring to a statement of Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo who rejected that suicide by farmers has anything to do with agricultural activities or debt burden, Mishra accused the state government of adopting a dual stand.

“Some days ago, BJD MP Prasanna Acharya claimed in the Rajya Sabha that farmers across the country commit suicide due to debt burden and crop failure. However, the same BJD’s Agriculture Minister in Odisha Assembly denies farmer suicide due to agricultural activities and debt burden,” he said.



“Who is telling the truth? Is BJD MP in Rajya Sabha or BJD Minister in Odisha Assembly telling the truth?,” Mishra asked.

Alleging that a House Committee formed to probe into a farmer suicide case in Bargarh during the previous government, did not submit its report, Mishra alleged this indicates the callous attitude of the state government towards the issue.