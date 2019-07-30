GI tag to boost global demand of Rasagola  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odias revelled as the GI Registry on Monday accorded GI tag to Odisha Rasagola after a long wait. People who took lead in campaigning for the cause now feel that the much-awaited recognition will not only promote the sweet’s cultural link to Lord Jagannath but also increase its demand globally.

Former Additional Chief Secretary of MSME department LN Gupta, under whose leadership the GI tag battle for Odisha Rasagola was fought by the State Government, said now that the tag has been received, the Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC) and Utkal Mistanna Byabasayee Samiti, recognised as the proprietor of the GI-tagged Rasagola, will have to maintain the same quality and standard of the sweet to promote its sale. “This will create huge employment in the State,” he added.

Writer and researcher Asit Mohanty, who was instrumental in generating a dossier chronicling the origin of Rasagola to Jagannath Temple, said Odisha Rasagola, which is soft in nature, is completely different from the spongy Rasagola of West Bengal.“Odisha Rasagola dates back to at least 800 years unlike the Banglar Rasagola which West Bengal claims to be around 150 years old. Our Rasagola has also found mention in Dandi Ramayana 500 years back,” he added.

Researcher and director of Sabat Exports Private Ltd Anita Sabat said GI tag for Odisha Rasagola will inform the world about ‘Chhena’ and Rasagola’s centuries-old cultural link with Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra. “The GI tag will increase demand of Rasagola in national and international markets,” she said.

“Odisha Rasagola has distinct characteristics compared to other Rasagolas. The syrupy delicacy is soft, juicy, melts easily in the mouth and doesn’t use artificial colours. It is available in white and brown varieties and the brown colour is created through the syrup only. This is what makes it unique and distinct on the basis of which we presented our case before the GI Registry,” Gupta added.

State has 16 GI-tagged products

Bhubaneswar: Odisha now has 16 products to its credit with GI tag. Prior to Rasagola, the State had also managed to get GI tag for Kandhamal Haladi (turmeric), famous for its healing properties, in April this year giving the product an edge over other turmeric varieties in the global market. Similarly, Odisha has also secured GI tag for Kotpad Handloom, Odisha Ikat, Konark stone carving, Pattachitra handicraft, Pipli applique work, Gopalpur Tussar fabrics, Ganjam Kewda Rooh, Ganjam kewda flower, Dhalapathar Parda and fabrics, Sambalpur Bandha Saree and fabrics, Bomkai Saree and fabrics, Habaspuri Saree and fabrics and Berhampur Patta Saree and Joda. Odisha Rasagola is the only product from the State that has been accorded GI tag in the food category.