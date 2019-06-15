Home Cities Bhubaneswar

JEE Advanced 2019: Sayantan Dhar is Odisha's topper

Two other students from SAI International school, Sibasis Nayak and Gyanaranjan Behura, have also found a place in the top 100 rankings.

Sayantan Dhar with SAI International school Chairman. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sayantan Dhar, a student of a city-based school, emerged as the State topper by securing an All India rank of 51 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced-2019, results of which were published on Friday. 

Sambit Behera, another student from the capital, also put up a brilliant performance in the JEE-Advanced and topped in the country in SC category.

Sayantan, who scored 281 out of a total 372 marks, also secured the fifth rank in Kharagpur zone. He had scored 99.961 percentile in JEE Mains held in January this year. 

Sayantan is a student of SAI International School. His father Swapan Dhar works as the Assistant General Manager in SBI, Bhubaneswar and mother Manisha Dhar is a housewife.

Sayantan plans to pursue Computer Science Engineering in IIT Mumbai and wishes to become a software engineer. 

Similarly, Prateek Chaudhury, another student of SAI International School who had emerged as the State topper in JEE Main Examination-2019 this year, secured an All India rank of 83 in JEE Advanced. 

Two other students from the school, Sibasis Nayak and Gyanaranjan Behura, have also found place in the top 100 rankings.

Sibasis secured a rank of 58 while Gyanarajan bagged the sixth place in SC/ST category.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee announced the results of the country’s top national-level engineering entrance examination conducted for admissions to IITs across the country.

The JEE Advanced-2019, which was scheduled to be held on May 19 this year, was postponed to May 27 due to clash of examination date with that of the final phase of Lok Sabha polls. 

As many as 1.76 lakh students across the country, including 3,161 from Odisha, had appeared the entrance test at different centres including Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Cuttack and Rourkela.

