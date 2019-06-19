15 private hospitals in Bhubaneswar found lacking in fire safety measures

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 15 private hospitals and clinics in the Bhubaneswar do not have fire safety infrastructure as prescribed by Odisha government.

It was revealed following inspection of the medical establishments by teams of Odisha Fire Service on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, the fire officials said 15 teams comprising five members each conducted the inspection in major private hospitals and clinical establishments to find out whether those comply with fire safety standards of the government.

ALSO READ: Fire safety inspection at coaching centres in six cities across Odisha

The inspection squad also conducted awareness sessions among doctors, staff and other attendants.

“During the inspection, we found that a few hospitals had fire extinguishers but lacked other essential equipment as per the fire safety norms,” the officials said.

Besides, some establishments had electricity control panels below staircases which enhance the risk of fire. Likewise, most of the hospital corridors were blocked by medical goods.

Another glaring negligence on the part of the hospitals was that they had turned their basements into godowns which helps the fire spread fast, they said.

The hospitals, which have neglected basic ‘good housekeeping’ and safety measures, will be sent notices to plug the gaps within a stipulated deadline, the team said.

Following the Surat fire tragedy on May 24, fire service teams in the City have been inspecting medicals and clinics to ensure fire safety guidelines.