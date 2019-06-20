Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Fire breaks out at garment shop in Bhubaneswar, foul play suspected

The fire broke out at Rabindra Kumar Sahoo’s shop between 3 am and 4 am and was doused by the firemen and police within an hour. 

Rabindra Kumar Sahoo's shop near the Lingaraja temple in Bhubaneswar caught fire on June 19, the owners suspect foul play.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A garments shop near Lingaraj temple in Old Town area here caught fire under mysterious circumstances in the wee hours of June 19.

The fire was noticed by locals who informed the police and fire station. 

According to reports, the fire broke out at Rabindra Kumar Sahoo’s shop between 3 am and 4 am. The blaze was doused by the firemen and police within an hour. 

After the incident, Rabindra’s brother Raj Kishore Sahoo lodged a complaint with Lingaraj police alleging that the shop was deliberately set on fire by some miscreants.

Rabindra’s family members said goods worth over Rs 15 lakh were gutted in the incident.

Meanwhile, police said a scientific team was sent to the spot after receiving the complaint.

“A case has been registered and investigation is,” said Lingaraj IIC Sarat Chandra Patra.

Sources said Rabindra, who is currently out of Odisha, had lodged a complaint with Lingaraj police a few days back stating that a miscreant was frequently creating ruckus in front of his shop in an inebriated state.

