TNIE organises yoga session for Bhubaneswar's Manorama residents

In a bid to raise awareness about Yoga, The New Indian Express on Saturday organised a session at Manorama Estate in Bhubaneswar.

Published: 23rd June 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to raise awareness about Yoga, The New Indian Express on Saturday organised a session at Manorama Estate in the capital. The hour-long session was modulated by members of Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan.

During the event, the participants practised various poses like Vrikshasana, Trikonasana, Salabhasana, Simhasana and Shavasana, among others. The participants also performed pranayama. 

This apart, the instructors also conducted laughter Yoga to help the participants de-stress.

The residents of Manorama Estate appreciated TNIE’s efforts and stated that the initiative will motivate them to take up Yoga regularly.

“We have been practising Yoga in our campus since December 2018. There are about 200 families and 500 people in the society and TNIE’s initiative will motivate our neighbours to perform Yoga in huge numbers,” said Sarbeswar Subudhi, a resident of Manorama Estate.

The society has a decent space for practising Yoga and through such events they expect that more and more residents will start getting involved with them.

The instructors pitched for regular Yoga for long-term benefits. “Practising Yoga on a regular basis improves the immune system, increases energy and develops better flexibility and posture,” said Raghunath Reddy, member of Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan.

Secretary of Manorama Estate Welfare Society Prabhakar Panda said “we will make an attempt to bring more number of residents of the society and start practising Yoga for a healthier life.”

