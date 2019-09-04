Now, Bhubaneswar auto driver fined Rs 47,500 for violating traffic rules under Motor Vehicles Act

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An auto-rickshaw driver was fined Rs 47,500 in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday for allegedly violating various provisions laid down under the amended Motor Vehicle Act. This comes a day after a man and an auto-rickshaw driver in Gurugram were asked to pay Rs 23,000 and Rs 32,500 respectively.

This is perhaps the highest-ever fine imposed on a vehicle owner in the country so far after the new provisions under the Motor vehicle Amendment Act 2019 came into effect on September 1.

Auto-rickshaw driver Hadibandhu Kanhar was intercepted by Regional Transport Office (RTO) - I officials near Acharya Vihar here and caught driving under the influence of alcohol. He was also found to have committed seven other offences.

Kanhar has been fined Rs 10,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol, Rs 10,000 for violating air and noise pollution norms, Rs 10,000 for driving without a permit and violating permit conditions, Rs 5,000 for driving without a driving license, Rs 5,000 for not carrying registration and fitness certificates, Rs 5,000 for allowing an unauthorised person to drive, Rs 2,000 for not having insurance certificate and Rs 500 for general offence.

In-charge RTO - I PK Mohanty said the auto-rickshaw driver failed to produce documents such as his driving license, insurance certificate, pollution under control (PUC) certificate and registration certificate among others.

A drunken-driving test was conducted on Kanhar by using a breath analyzer and he was found driving under the influence of alcohol. His auto-rickshaw has been seized and further investigation is on.

Kanhar was taken aback after the transport officials levied hefty fines on him for violating the traffic regulations.

"All my documents are up to date. The only offence I committed is that the papers are not with me. I had not kept the papers inside the vehicle fearing theft. I have all the papers at home and I can produce it,” he said while admitting that he was drunk when the cops stopped him.

He, however, expressed his inability to pay the fine.

“I run my family with whatever I earn from the auto-rickshaw. How can I pay the fine which is nearly double the value of the auto-rickshaw,” he wondered.

The Regional Transport Officer clarified that the fines can be reduced if Kanhar produces valid documents of the vehicle.

On Tuesday, the Gurugram traffic police issued a challan of Rs 32,500 to an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly jumping red light and not having documents like driving license, registration certificate and insurance.