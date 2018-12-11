Home Cities Chennai

Zomato fires Madurai man for tampering food packs

Zomato also sought an apology to its customers and said that it maintains a zero tolerance policy for tampering of food.

Published: 11th December 2018 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Zomato

Zomato delivery man eating from tne parcels. (Photo: Screengrab from twitter video.)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After a video clip went viral in the social media where a delivery executive of Zomato seen tampering the food packs that were ordered, eating food and replacing it by resealing them, the Zomato found that the delivery person belongs to Madurai and sacked him.

The video that went viral in the social media for the past two days, an executive in Zomato uniform, stops his two-wheeler on the way to delivery from a restaurant and taking out the foods that were meant to deliver to the customer, tasting one by one and resealing them back into the delivery box again.

After several condemns on the issue, Zomato came back with a press release stating that after a thorough enquiry, the video was shot in Madurai and the delivery executive who tampered the food packs was fired from the job. However, Zomato did not reveal the name of the executive.

Zomato also sought an apology to its customers and said that it maintains a zero tolerance policy for tampering of food. "This particular incident, while unfortunate, only makes our commitment to fleet training, scheduling and process even stronger", the release said.

Considering it as a very serious issue, the online food delivery company stated that it will soon introduce tamper-proof tapes, and other precautionary measures, to ensure an extra layer of safeguard against such behaviour.

