By Online Desk

In a video that has gone viral, a Zomato delivery man can be seen opening a food parcel ordered by a customer, grabbing a bite and resealing it. The video has led to a backlash from people questioning the credibility of the brand and the quality of food delivered on the platform.

This is what happens when you use coupon codes all the time. Watch till end. pic.twitter.com/KG5y9wUoNk — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 10, 2018

Zomato later issued a statement saying it maintains a zero tolerance policy against food tampering.

We take food tampering very seriously.



For more details: https://t.co/hBApiTzmcI — Zomato (@Zomato) December 10, 2018

"The video was shot in Madurai and the person in the video happened to be a delivery partner on our fleet. We have spoken to him at length – and while we understand that this was a human error in judgement, we have taken him off our platform." clarified Zomato in a blog post.

The company has also decided to introduce tamper-proof packaging of food and other precautionary measures to ensure an extra layer of safeguards.

Zomato in August announced the acquisition of TongueStun - India's largest player in the food at work segment that operated across six cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurgaon/Noida, and Pune catering to over 1500 companies.

In October, Zomato raised USD 210 million (roughly Rs. 1,151 crores) from Alibaba's online payment platform Alipay Singapore. The company also entered the events business recently by launching Zomato events.

'Zomaland', a multi-city food carnival that will have street performances, pop-up restaurants, and food exhibitions, will be a part of Zomato events.