Food delivery platform Zomato acquires TongueStun

TongueStun is the largest company in this space in the country and serves hundreds of mid-large sized companies - including IBM, Accenture, E&Y, Sony, Genpact, 3M, Mindtree and Deloitte.

Published: 05th September 2018

Zomato

Zomato has extended its services to ten new cities in the last two months. (Photo | Twitter @zomato)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Zomato, Food delivery platform, has announced acquisition of TongueStun - India's largest player in the Food at work segment.

TongueStun, which has steadily grown into a formidable eco-system, operates across six cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurgaon/Noida, and Pune and caters to over 1500 companies.

"Manju founded TongueStun in 2012 and has been leading TongueStun through a string of challenges to bring it to its leadership position today. We've been in talks with him and his core team for quite some time. For us, this acquisition is about the team, as much as it is about the business. I am excited to have Manju join the core team at Zomato and build out an important part of our business strategy going forward," said Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, Zomato.

TongueStun is the largest company in this space in the country and serves hundreds of mid-large sized companies - including IBM, Accenture, E&Y, Sony, Genpact, 3M, Mindtree and Deloitte. Zomato will use the TongueStun network to provide more opportunities to it's restaurant partners to cater to a large corporate market.

