Sonia Gandhi unveils Karunanidhi's bronze statue at DMK party office in Chennai

The UPA chairperson unveiled the statue of the former Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief who passed away in August.

Published: 16th December 2018 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and former President of the Congress party Sonia Gandhi on Sunday unveiled the bronze statue of late DMK President M. Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu.

The occasion assumed significance as a number of political leaders spread across different parties attended the event in a show of opposition unity. 

Sonia unveiled former Chief Minister Karunanidhi's statue installed at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam here in the presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

Apart from DMK leaders -- Karunanidhi's grandnephew Dayanidhi Maran and his son and daughter, MK Stalin and Kanimozhi, actor-turned-politicians Shatrughan Sinha and Rajinikanth also graced the occasion.

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and Chairman of India Cements N Srinivasan attended the event, as well as Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko.
 

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi unveils the statue of Late Shri M. Karunanidhi at Anna Arivalayam, Chennai. Also in attendance were Congress President Rahul Gandhi,
DMK President M K Stalin, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy. (Photo Twitter / @INCIndia)

Later in the evening Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Stalin, Chief Ministers Naidu, Vijayan, Narayanasamy and others will be addressing a public rally here.

Karunanidhi statue DMK Sonia gandhi Anna Arivalayam

