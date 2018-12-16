Home States Tamil Nadu

'Go back Sonia': Twitterati protest ahead of Sonia Gandhi's visit to Chennai to unveil Karunanidhi's statue

With over 50K tweets, #GoBackSonia is the top trending hashtag in India Twitter trends along with other hashtag #StatueOfCorruption.

Published: 16th December 2018 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi, Karunanidhi

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi with late TN CM Karunanidhi clicked during an event. (File photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Chennai is all geared up for the visit of national leaders who are here for the unveiling ceremony of a life-size bronze statue of late Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi at the Party Headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam'.

The occasion is set to be a historic one in Tamil Nadu as the event will also serve as a grand show of anti-BJP front in the state. 

The statue would be unveiled by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the presence of DMK President M K Stalin, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, his Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry counterparts Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata Banerjee and V Narayanasamy respectively. Leaders of CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK and other parties will also be present at the event.

As the arrangements for the event are already in place, Twitterati took to the social media platform to vent out their anger against the event.

With over 50K tweets, #GoBackSonia is the top trending hashtag in India Twitter trends along with other hashtag #StatueOfCorruption.

According to Twitter users, the then UPA-led government was 'responsible' for the Tamil genocide that happened in Sri Lanka in which thousands of Tamilians were killed. Karunanidhi-led DMK government, which was in power in Tamil Nadu, was in coalition with UPA. Thus, the Twitterati argue that the late TN CM failed to make efforts to save the people of Tamil Eelam.

Here are some of the tweets against the statue inauguration ceremony:

According to Tamil Nadu BJP's youth wing president SG Suryah, tea shops, mobile shops, parlours in and around Chennai, Teynampet will be shut today until the event concludes. He claims that the shop vendors have decided to shut the stores in fear of the 'rampage the DMK goons & workers would havoc."

Security arrangements are in place ahead of the arrival of the leaders. As the event is scheduled to happen in Anna Arivalayam in Teynampet, one can expect slow moving traffic in the area.

Earlier in April 2018, people protested against the visit of PM Narendra Modi to Chennai with black flags and 'Go back Modi' slogans. He had come to inaugurate the Defence Expo 2018 at Thiruvidanthai at the outskirts of Chennai. 

The statue unveiling ceremony is expected to take place later in the evening today. 

