Home Cities Chennai

PVR ICON unveils Chennai's first-ever 10 screen multiplex

With the launch, PVR has become the largest multiplex network with 725 screens at 155 properties in 60 cities all over the country.

Published: 14th October 2018 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

PVR ICON

By Online Desk

PVR Limited has announced the opening of 10 screen multiplex at the VR Chennai mall in Anna Nagar.

With the launch, PVR has become the largest multiplex network with 725 screens at 155 properties in 60 cities all over the country.

The brand which provides a world-class experience to moviegoers boasts of a seating capacity of 2,590 in the auditoriums equipped with cutting-edge technology of P[XL] with RGB Laser projection system and immersive sound technology of Dolby ATMOS surround sound.

"The new PVR ICON  is spread over 80,633 sq. ft. and finished in classic art deco. Lobby spaces with intricate marble flooring, mirrored ceilings, enamelled lighting, and antique gold accents are just a few of the highlights of the design," said Sanjeev Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd in a press release.

Services like free WiFi, portable chargers, pillows, WhatsApp, etc. will also be offered in screens, added the company. 

PVR, which had acquired city's famous SPI Cinemas in August 2018 is expecting a revenue of Rs 500 crore by the end of financial year 2019-20.

Attached below is the official press release by  PVR Ltd.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PVR Anna Nagar chennai Cinema Hall Movie theater VR Chennai mall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
facebook twitter whatsapp