Robotic surgery has huge potential: Dr Manish Chand

When compared to other industries, healthcare has historically lagged behind with an underlying reluctance to adopt innovative and disruptive technologies.

Published: 02nd September 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 04:07 AM

CHENNAI: When compared to other industries, healthcare has historically lagged behind with an underlying reluctance to adopt innovative and disruptive technologies. However, there has been a paradigm shift in last two decades with the introduction of robotic-assisted surgeries.
Dr Manish Chand, consultant colorectal surgeon, University College London, UK, said slowly the shift is happening. Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and virtual and augmented reality are the buzzwords.

“Working with Touch Surgery, my team at University College London has created and tested one of the first AR models used during a procedure for colorectal cancer. Whilst this model can be improved further, it is evident that adoption of innovative technology can and will make a direct impact on patient outcomes. Machine learning techniques also have huge potential to revolutionise our healthcare system. We, along with other select groups and institutions around the world, are working on it. We hope if researched and implemented in a safe and responsible manner we will see a complete revolution in the surgical space, which is fully automated robotic surgery,” Dr Chand said.

He also said this is not only about surgeon, there is also a need to train the supporting staff. The team includes theatre staff, nursing personnel etc. The institutions should take the onus. “The proposed curriculum would emphasise institutional training as well for support staff,” he said.
Dr Venkatesh Munikrishnan, consultant colorectal surgeon and clinical lead, Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery, said the ultimate objective was to give the patients safe and cost-effective treatment.

