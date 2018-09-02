Home Cities Chennai

Vishaka committee wants transfer of cop harassment case to CB-CID

Vishaka committee on August 30 recommended the transfer of the case to the CB-CID and said the committee did not have authority to decide on the other requests.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 10 days after the state-appointed Vishaka committee to probe a sexual harassment complaint filed against a senior police officer in the DVAC by a woman police officer, the committee has recommended the transfer of the case to the CB-CID.

The internal committee met on August 29, but the victim did not appear. Instead, she filed a petition for the transfer of the senior officer against whom the allegations were levelled and to reconstitute the committee and register a criminal case against the officer. Meanwhile, the committee on August 30 recommended the transfer of the case to the CB-CID and said the committee did not have authority to decide on the other requests.

The victim in the rank of superintendent of police filed a written complaint against an officer in the rank of inspector general. The victim had filed a complaint with Vidya Kulkarni, inspector-general of police, who is heading the Vishaka committee at the DGP’s office.

Soon after the complaint was filed, Additional Director-Generals of Police (ADGP) Seema Agarwal and Su Arunachalam, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Thenmozhi and two other retired members, Additional Superintendent of Police Saraswathi and Ramesh, the administrative officer in DGP office were appointed to probe the case.

Also on Friday, a PIL was filed by a lawyer in the Madras High Court for the reconstitution of the committee. A senior police officer seeking anonymity said the CB-CID is a wing of the Tamil Nadu police which investigate cases including sexually harassment complaints. “But cases to the CB-CID can be transferred only by the state, the Madras High Court and the DGP. This is basically a wing which aims to reduce the burden of the law and order police,” the officer added.

