RIP Mrs YGP: ‘Iconic kulaguru of modern gurukul’

“You are my student always as I am your student also” were the stunning words of Mrs YGP when I met her a few months back as part of my usual visit to her humble house at T Nagar. “A teacher is always a student and that is why both of us are students” she said beaming. Those profound words of advisory wisdom is natural to Mrs YGP who stood like a lighthouse for many students and for those who wanted to establish quality schools in the country. Her parental schooling and caring teaching is unparalleled in contemporary times.

Mrs.YGP stood out in excellence in every visionary school building activity of hers. To her, nothing is impossible and nothing is too late which she had as her uncompromising philosophy till her last breath. Mrs YGP’s revolutionary ideas and schooling techniques were studded with interventions that were too advanced for her times. She never let them go and showed all grit & determination to put in place a robust framework for a successful implementation. Mrs YGP built a team of dedicated teachers and staff.

As a student of PSBB for more than 10 years and lifelong student of Mrs YGP like many, I share the irreplaceable void that her loss has created. A void that shall remain a voice for quality schooling and a voice for value based schooling. She always believed in Indian Values and Ethics and instilled a spirit of devout nationalism amongst the PSBB family members. Mrs YGP was an aspirational drama artist, journalist, cultural ambassador, Vaishnavite scholar, caring homemaker, loving parent, modern thought leader and a path-breaking educationist.

YGP’s loss signals an era of a true polymath and the school education ecosystem has lost a colossal figure. I have lost a genuine teacher. Mrs YGP will always be remembered as Modern Gurukul’s Iconic Kulaguru. To this Kulaguru, “Sleep is short death and death is long sleep.”

“Our Shree Gurubhyo Namaha voice will always resound with your Sukhi Bhava in return” Mrs YGP as you bid farewell.

(Dr S Vaidhyasubramaniam is Vice Chancellor and Tata Consultancy Services Chair Professor of Management, Sastra Deemed University)