Three-year-old abducted from parents at Chennai central station rescued

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A three-year-old boy, Somnath, who was kidnapped by from Central railway station in the wee hours of Monday, was found at Thiruporur bus terminus the same afternoon. The incident occurred when the child from Odisha was sleeping with his parents.

A senior railway police officer said as news and CCTV of the man taking the child outside the station was being circulated on social networking sites and flashing on news channels, a person recognised the child at Thiruporur bus terminus and informed child helpline which rescued the boy and admitted him at a children’s home in Chingleput. Later, the volunteer informed police.

Police said the suspect, who also hailed from Odisha, spotted the child and his family when they reached the railway station. “He befriended them. After, the victim’s father stepped out of the station, the suspect also left. Around 2.30 am, the child’s parents, Ram Singh and Neelavathi realised their son was missing and raised an alarm, the officer said.

Investigation revealed that the kidnapper had taken the child to Tambaram by train which was recorded in CCTV. He is later suspected to have boarded a bus. “Fearing getting caught, he abandoned the child and escaped,” the officer said. A hunt is on for him.

Family of diff-abled boy gets donations

Chennai: The differently-abled boy staying with his mother and uncle at the 10th platform of the Egmore Railway Station, received donations from various commuters and railway officials on Tuesday, towards his medical expenses. “We received money ranging from `50 to 500 from about 30 people,’’ said S Venkatesh, the boy’s uncle. He added that after media reports, people got to know about them.

Eight surrender in petrol bunk ransack case

Chennai: A day after a gang of masked men allegedly attacked staff and customers at a petrol outlet at Alapakkam, eight men surrendered at the George Town metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday. The suspects were identified as B Charu alias Charu Hassan (26), S Karthikeyan (24), L Santhosh (25), M Abilash (25), M Ajith (25), M Venkat alias Venkatesan (26), R Mani alias Dhana Sekar (25) and D Jayaraman (25).

Police said the men had come in search of one Elavarasan, who worked at the petrol outlet. When they could not find him, they ransacked the outlet and attacked the staff and customers. A senior police officer said Elavarasan of the same locality, is suspected to have had a fight with the men over dealing of drugs. “He had promised the men ‘ganja’ and when he did not give it, they decided to attack him.” They were allegedly under influence of drugs when they committed the crime, the officer said.