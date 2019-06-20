Will rains continue in Chennai? Tamil Nadu Weatherman comes out with the answer

By Online Desk

Sudden showers in several parts of Chennai on Thursday took many by surprise including the weather experts. Pradeep John aka Tamil Nadu Weatherman, who is known for his weather analysis, has come up with interesting updates regarding the unprecedented rains and the impact it will have on Chennai and surrounding districts in the coming days.

Pradeep John wrote on Facebook: "Rains probability in Chennai from today till next 6 days and its good bye to 40+C hot days from tomorrow. As I said earlier, not all spells will be widespread and don't expect rains in north Chennai, when it is raining in south Chennai. At least each place in the city will get at least 2-3 rainy day in the coming spell."

WATCH VIDEO: Rain at last in bone-dry Chennai!

He also went on to state that in addition to Chennai, surrounding districts like Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Cuddalore and Puducherry might also witness rains.

"Not only Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Cuddalore and Pondy also has chance of rains. West coast will be activated too. Cauvery catchment should get good rains so will Nilgiris and Valparai regions of Tamil Nadu. Temperature is expected to fall from tomorrow. Let's say goodbye to 40+ days right from today," Pradeep John said.

He claimed that heat is a must for the rains as the state doesn't get direct low-pressure rains.

Chennai's dry spell ends after 200 days

Chennai has finally seen rain after more than 200 dry days. Many parts of the city began celebrating and Twitter was flooded with rain videos and pictures. In a city that is reeling from its worst water crisis in 70 years, there couldn't have been any news that was more welcome.