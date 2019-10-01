Home Cities Chennai

IIT-M gifts GI tagged Pathamadai Gandhi mat to PM Modi

The portrait is weaved by traditional artisans of remote Pathamadai village in Tirunelveli, who for generations have inherited the art of weaving silk mats.

Published: 01st October 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento depicting Mahatma Gandhi by IIT Madras director Bhaskar Ramamurthy L during the 56th annual convocation of IIT Madras.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento depicting Mahatma Gandhi by IIT Madras director Bhaskar Ramamurthy L during the 56th annual convocation of IIT Madras. ( Photo | PTI )

By SV KRISHNA CHAITANYA
Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT Madras on Monday has gifted a humble portrait of Mahatma Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during its 56th convocation, but there is a rich history embedded on it.

The portrait is weaved by traditional artisans of remote Pathamadai village in Tirunelveli, who for generations have inherited the art of weaving silk mats made of Korai grass grown near the water bodies across Cauvery and Thamirabarani.

These mats have been granted Geographical Indication (GI) status by the trademarks and GI authorities and is a symbol of pride for Tamil Nadu. But, off late, over a century-old craft has been dying.

ALSO READ: CM Palaniswami asks PM Modi to clear Rs 7,825 crore arrears to TN

However, IIT Madras along with Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation with the support of Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India are reviving the craft using technology.

Abhijit P Deshpande, professor-in-charge, Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG), IIT Madras told Express, "Our group had developed a software-driven 192-hook Electronic Jacquard Handloom (EJH), which used electricity to select hooks. 

The technology helps weavers make customised designs such as portraits and increased productivity to 300 per cent. The time required to weave a full mat has been reduced from 10 days to 3 days," he said.

He said Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned about Rs 50 lakh for the project and about 30 families involved in the traditional craft have been trained so far. "We feel privileged to gift one of these mats, which are general given as wedding gift and last a lifetime, to our honourable Prime Minister."

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Madras Narendra Modi
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp