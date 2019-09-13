Techie death: MK Stalin warns DMK members of strict action if banners are put up

By IANS

CHENNAI: DMK President M.K. Stalin on Friday warned his partymen that he will not participate in any function if banners or hoardings are put up.



He also said strict action will be taken by the party against those who put up hoardings and banners, inconveniencing the public and hindering traffic flow.



Stalin had condemned the AIADMK government and state police for the death of a 23-year-old woman who was run over by a tanker when she fell off her two-wheeler after she was struck by a banner put up by a ruling party functionary on Thursday here.



In a statement here Stalin said one or two banners could be installed where the party's public meetings and functions are held after getting due permission.