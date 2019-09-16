After techie's death, now Chennai Corporation worker gets injured while removing illegal banner

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old worker, who was removing a huge hoarding outside an apartment complex at Pallikaranai, was injured when it collapsed on Saturday evening.

Following the death of 23-year-old Subhasri on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road, the Chennai Corporation started removing illegal banners from the city.

"On Saturday evening, some workers were involved in removing a 50-foot billboard on the same road, around 100 metres from where Subhasri had lost her life. Rajesh (30), one of the workers, fell down and was injured when the hoarding collapsed. He is undergoing treatment in a private hospital and is said to be out of danger. No one has given a complaint so far,” said a police officer from the Pallikaranai station.

The banner was placed at the premises facing the road and fell over the huge arch at the entrance. The worker was reportedly compensated by the owner of the building and hence, no case was filed, police said.

It is to be recalled that Subhasri, a resident of Chennai, was riding her two-wheeler at the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road at Pallikaranai near the Kamatchi Hospital when the banner placed by AIADMK ex-councillor Jayagopal fell over her.

Her vehicle skidded and she fell down on the road. Instantly a water tanker lorry plying behind her ran over her, crushing her to death.

Subhasri, a B.Tech graduate, was returning home after work and had written IELTS exam to go to Canada. Within 30 minutes of the accident, the banners from the entire stretch were removed by the AIADMK functionaries.

The Mount Traffic Investigation police registered a case and arrested truck driver Manoj Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Pallikaranai police registered a case against Jayagopal for placing the banners and were searching for him when he was admitted in a hospital at Pallikaranai.