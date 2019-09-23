Green guardians strike for change in Chennai's Elliot’s Beach

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar was buzzing with loud slogans and music on Sunday morning. But this was not coming from a group of people playing football or frolicking on the beach.



Four-hundred odd people were marching along the beach for a cause — Save Chennai’s Wetlands.

To support the global climate change strike being observed throughout the world from September 20 to September 27, students, activists, residents and people with disabilities stood united.



Colourful placards with messages like ‘Na Poromboke, Nee poromboke ah?’, ‘Say no to ports on mangrove forests’, ‘Land, water belong to the people’ were carried by the city’s green crusaders to spread awareness about the city’s dying waterbodies.



“If the water crisis worsens in Chennai, the government allocates more funds to build a new desalination plant.

Why can’t these funds be used to revive the marshland, wetland and waterbodies instead?” asked Anusha Ravi, a college student who took part in the rally.



The rally also opposed Adani’s powerplant coming up on Ennore wetlands where 40-odd people were taken on an exposure tour on Saturday.