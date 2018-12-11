Home Cities Delhi

Fewer dengue cases in Delhi, doctors say strain not virulent

As per the latest report released on Monday, at least 2,732 cases were recorded till December 8, out of which 75 are fresh cases recorded this month.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 2,700 dengue cases have been reported in Delhi so far, which is much less than the last year’s 4,726 cases. Doctors and experts assert that the dengue strain is not as virulent, which may have led to fewer numbers. As per the latest report released on Monday, at least 2,732 cases were recorded till December 8, out of which 75 are fresh cases recorded this month.

“Severe patients who require hospitalisation and had developed complications were fewer this year. Even those needing platelet transfusion were less, compared to last few years. This speaks of the virulence of the virus and less ferocity of the sickness,” said Dr R K Singal, Director and Principal Consultant, Internal Medicine, BLK Super Speciality Hospital.

In its study, the National Institute of Malaria Research had found that predominant strain of dengue virus in circulation this year is type III, which causes fever without shock and could be behind less cases and deaths. Dengue strain is of four types. Each causes different symptoms in human patients.“Herd immunity can also be one of the reasons. Every second or third year, the population becomes immune to a cyclical illness,” said Dr Atul Kakar, senior consultant, medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. He, however, also pointed towards under-reporting of the cases by the authorities.

Dengue cases started rising sharply only in October when the number rose to 1,114 from 374 in September. Also, it was the first time in four years that the number remained below 1,000 in September. According to the figures released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the vector-borne disease has claimed four lives so far. Last year, 10 people died of dengue, of which five were Delhi residents.

Meanwhile, 472 malaria and 162 chikungunya cases were reported in the city this year. So far, domestic breeding checkers found mosquito breeding in 2.32 lakh households till December 8. The report said 1.86 lakh legal notices were served and 25,956 prosecutions initiated.

