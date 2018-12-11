Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal seeks Anil Baijal's help for probe into illegal tree felling at Delhi Golf Club

In a letter to Baijal, Kejriwal requested his intervention to “expeditiously conclude the police investigation in the matter to ensure that offenders are brought to book”.

Published: 11th December 2018 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to expedite the investigation of the illegal felling of trees at the Delhi Golf Club on Monday. Several hundreds of logs, which were suspected to be felled illegally, were found inside the prestigious club during an inspection. In a letter to Baijal, Kejriwal requested his intervention to “expeditiously conclude the police investigation in the matter to ensure that offenders are brought to book”.

ALSO READ | Delhi Golf Club in soup for felling trees

The chief minister also claimed that the Delhi Police was not considering the issue seriously. “The Delhi Police should have taken the matter seriously and investigation should have been completed, but it appears that the matter has been brushed under the carpet,” he claimed.

The Forest Department had submitted a report in July to the Nizamuddin police station, which later transferred the case to the Crime Branch. Kejriwal enclosed a copy of the report in his letter. He contended such an offence should not go unpunished as illegal felling of trees in club premises was an environmental damage as well as damage to public property.

“The complainant has pointed out that several influential people, including three former Union home secretaries, two former police commissioners and several serving Delhi Police officers, were members of the club, along with the current Union home secretary. Therefore the complainant has an apprehension that no investigation will be carried out,” he said. 

Smell a RAT

Logs were buried in pits dug for hiding them
Forest dept suspects trees cut without a permit

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Anil Baijal Illegal tree feeling Delhi golf club Golf club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp