After 'Happiness', Delhi students to learn 'Entrepreneurship'

Delhi Education minister Manish Sisodia said it will be designed in a way to train the students to think of becoming entrepreneurs and help them select their college-level courses accordingly.

Published: 18th December 2018 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 07:10 PM

Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After the "Happiness Curriculum" in schools, the Delhi government will now launch "Entrepreneurship Curriculum" from next session to groom students to become job providers and not seekers, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

Talking about the curriculum at the first convocation of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Sisodia said it will be designed in a way to train the students to think of becoming entrepreneurs and help them select their college-level courses accordingly.

"We had launched the Happiness Curriculum in government schools. Now we will launch the Entrepreneurship Curriculum from the next session for secondary and senior secondary students," he said.

Calling unemployment a major issue before the nation, Sisodia said: "We should also celebrate those students who did not take up jobs and instead chose to provide jobs to others.

"The definition of patriotism should be extended to those who provide jobs."

Under the curriculum, students above Class 9 will have a period every day where they will be encouraged and trained to opt for entrepreneurship and a mindset will be created so that "students do not step out of the schools thinking of a job-seeker course but with a thought of becoming an entrepreneur".

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who is the Chancellor of the varsity, while congratulating over 1,100 students who were awarded the degree, suggested that entrepreneurs should be supported by the government.

He also said the government should also think about the funding part so that students do not suffer when they step out.

Sisodia, last week, said the definition of nationalism should include the spirit to become a job-giver instead of job-seeker.

He had urged the curriculum design teams of the top institutes to introspect as they failed to make students the job creators.

Apart from Happiness and Entrepreneurship curriculum, the Delhi government is also planning for an activity-based curriculum to inculcate habits of cleanliness and hygiene among the students.

