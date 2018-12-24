Home Cities Delhi

After resolution on Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna, AAP alleges attack at office by Youth Congress 

Image of a Youth Congress protest for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP Monday alleged that its office in central Delhi's DDU Marg was ransacked by Youth Congress workers during a protest and warned that such "action could lead to a reaction".

Convener of AAP's Delhi unit Gopal Rai said that a complaint will be filed with police, which the party claimed to have been a "mute spectator" during the Sunday's incident.

"Its a very heinous act. Such action could lead to a reaction. We will file an FIR against ransacking of our office by Youth Congress," Rai said at a press conference.

READ | Arvind Kejriwal should apologise for resolution on Rajiv Gandhi: Congress

Delhi unit of the Youth Congress Sunday evening staged a protest outside the AAP office against a resolution in Vidhan Sabha on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots demanding withdrawal of Bharat Ratna given to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Maken had also taken part in it.

When asked if this will have a negative impact on prospects of a possible alliance between the AAP and the Congress for Lok Sabha elections, Rai quipped, "Where is the alliance?" He said the AAP was capable of challenging the BJP single handedly in Delhi in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

"There is anger against BJP all across country. In Delhi, we are capable of discharging this responsibility (defeating BJP). We have started preparations on all seven seats."

READ | Delhi Assembly passes resolution demanding Rajiv's Bharat Ratna be withdrawn

On the resolution in Delhi Assembly, Rai said the demand for withdrawal of Bharat Ratna given to Gandhi was an "individual idea" of a member of the House.

"It was an amendment that was not voted prior to passage of the entire resolution in the House, Speaker of the House has already clarified it," he said.

He, however, said that Congress is "guilty" of anti-Sikh riots in 1984.

 

