No mention of Rajiv Gandhi in Delhi Assembly's anti-Sikh riots resolution, show proceedings

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After row over former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, the Delhi Assembly dropped the name of the late premier from its list of official resolutions that were taken up on Friday’s proceedings.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led government is under fire over the past three days after a resolution demanding Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna be withdrawn was purportedly passed.

What followed, was a denial of any proposal being “officially” taken up by the Speaker, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other senior leaders. The party was also polarised over the mention of Rajiv Gandhi with Alka Lamba, who is a former Congress member stated that she has been asked to resign from the party as she did not support the resolution.

READ | After resolution on Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna, AAP alleges attack at office by Youth Congress

The amendment to the resolution was brought in by MLA Jarnail Singh, which many believed, even within the AAP, was a goof up and in bad taste.While the Congress demanded an apology from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party said they have taken a U-turn after buckling under pressure of the ‘alliance’ which the AAP and the Congress are ostensibly in talks of.