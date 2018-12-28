Home Cities Delhi

Kota suicides: NCPCR seeks report within  seven days 

 India’s apex child rights’ body has sought a report from the district officials in Kota, Rajasthan, over the suicide of three students in four days.

Published: 28th December 2018 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose.

By  Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s apex child rights’ body has sought a report from the district officials in Kota, Rajasthan, over the suicide of three students in four days. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in a letter written to Kota district magistrate Gaurav Goyal, said that the reports of child suicides are “worrisome” and said that the DM should send all details, along with action taken reports within a week.

“Also, inform the Commission about the total number of suicide (students) cases in 2018; and action was taken by the district administration to prevent such incidents,” the letter said. The three who ended their lives in the past few days had come there from various parts of the country and had been preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams. Kota is known as the coaching capital of India, home to over 40 prominent coaching institutes sees about 1.5-2 lakh new students flocking every year to prepare for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE (Advanced) and JEE (Main). A report by the state government said that 19 students had killed themselves in the city so far —higher than seven last year.

A Tata Institute of Social Sciences study said self-harm, substance abuse, bullying, sexual experimentation and the possibility of pregnancy, sleep-related issues, loneliness, weight loss and anxiety are common among students in Kota.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that the Commission had tried to formulate guidelines for proper treatment and well-being children at coaching centres in the city but had its hands tied as the case is stuck in Jaipur High Court for last three years. “Most coaching centres have an atmosphere which is toxic to kids’ well being, and the industry needs to be regulated,” he said.

NCPCR Kota suicides

