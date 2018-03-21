Students of JNU protest against JNU professor who is accused of sexually harsassing female students at Vasant Kunj Police Station in New Delhi on Monday. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution asking the Delhi government to provide legal aid to victims of the alleged molestation case in Jawaharlal Nehru University, by appointing special public prosecutors.

The resolution was moved by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and later passed by the assembly.

The resolution also said that the victims should be provided counselling through the Women and Child Welfare Department and Delhi Commission for Women.

The Assembly also condemned the "lethargic attitude of the Delhi Police" in filing FIRs based on the victims' complaints.

